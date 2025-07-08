4-year-old girl injured at Lake Oconee on 4th of July has died

article

The Brief Four-year-old Tilly Roache died two days after a pontoon boat capsized on Lake Oconee during a Fourth of July celebration. Officials say a large wave caused the passengers to rush to one side of the boat, flipping it and trapping Tilly beneath. A GoFundMe has been launched to support her mother, Tiffany, with funeral costs, time off work, and emotional support services.



The 4-year-old girl was critically injured in a boating accident on Lake Oconee on the 4th of July has died, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

What we know:

Tilly Adel Naureen Roache was among a group of passengers on a pontoon boat that capsized during fireworks on the lake late Friday night. Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the boat flipped over after a large wave struck the front of the vessel, causing passengers to rush toward the rear in panic — which ultimately caused it to overturn.

Tilly, who was wearing a flotation device, was initially unaccounted for. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a former lifeguard dove beneath the capsized boat and found her trapped underneath. She was pulled from the water and rushed to Putnam General Hospital before being airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medics and doctors, Tilly passed away 48 hours later due to the injuries she sustained.

What they're saying:

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by friends and family, Tilly was "full of light" — a vibrant little girl who loved dancing, princesses, and Spiderman. Her sweet laugh and kind spirit touched everyone she met. Now, her loved ones and her mother, Tiffany, are left grappling with unimaginable grief.

"Tiffany is a single mother who poured everything into giving Tilly a happy, loving life," the fundraiser states. "No one should have to plan their child’s funeral, and certainly not alone."

The campaign aims to raise funds to help Tiffany with funeral expenses, time off work to grieve, counseling and therapy, and other unforeseen costs.

Authorities have not released further details about the incident or whether any charges will be filed. Twelve people in total were on the boat at the time of the accident.

Anyone wishing to support the Roache family can donate via GoFundMe.