Fairburn home destroyed after 2nd fire in less than 24 hours, officials say

The Red Cross is helping a Fairburn family after their home was destroyed by multiple fires in the last few days.

Officials say the home is now a total loss after the second fire early Monday morning.

What we know:

City of Fairburn Fire Chief Cornelius Robinson tells FOX 5 that firefighters were first called to the house on Autumn Green Drive on Sunday morning after receiving calls about a fire.

Crews put out the initial flames, but Robinson said they reignited on Monday morning.

When firefighters returned to the home, they found flames shooting from the roof and the back of the building.

The heat from the fire damaged one of the nearby homes as well.

Robinson said that one family member was in the home when the first fire started and was able to get out safely. No one was in the home at the time of the second fire.

What we don't know:

While the first fire appears to have started in the kitchen, the second fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of both fires.