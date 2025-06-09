YSL defendant Christian Eppinger sentenced to decades in prison

The Brief Christian Eppinger, the last defendant in the high-profile YSL RICO case, entered a non-negotiated guilty plea Monday, receiving a 75-year sentence with 40 years to serve in prison, ending the first major YSL trial. Eppinger faced serious charges, including the 2022 shooting of an Atlanta police officer and gang-related crimes, and previously rejected a plea offer that would have sentenced him to life in prison. The YSL trial, Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial, ignited debate over the use of rap lyrics as evidence and the application of the state’s RICO law, concluding with a mix of acquittals, plea deals, and convictions.



The last defendant in the massive YSL RICO case, Christian Eppinger, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom on Monday morning to enter a non-negotiated plea. Until his appearance, it was unknown if he would enter a plea or if jury selection would begin today.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over the YSL trial from the original judge, sentenced Eppinger, who was facing multiple charges, to 75 years with 40 years to serve in prison followed by probation. Some sentences will run concurrently, but others are required by law to be served consecutively.

Christian Eppinger. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Over the past two weeks, two of the final three defendants in the sprawling case accepted plea agreements, leaving Eppinger, 25, as the last man standing out of the original 28 defendants charged under Georgia’s racketeering statute. His case has drawn significant attention, not only for its ties to the YSL investigation but also because of the serious violent charges he faces.

Eppinger is accused of shooting Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers six times in 2022 as Rodgers, a veteran member of the department’s gang unit, attempted to serve an arrest warrant. One of the bullets struck Rodgers in the back of the head. Eppinger also faces accusations of stabbing another inmate while in custody at the Fulton County Jail in 2023.

Earlier this year, Eppinger rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to life in prison. If convicted at trial, he faces the possibility of two life sentences plus an additional 100 years.

Criminal Charges:

Eppinger faces a long list of charges, including:

Violation of Georgia’s RICO Act

Armed robbery

First-degree hijacking of a motor vehicle

Two counts of attempted murder

Multiple counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer

Participation in criminal street gang activity

Conspiracy to commit a crime

The conclusion of Eppinger’s case will mark the final chapter in the first major trial stemming from the YSL indictment, which saw rapper Young Thug enter a non-negotiated guilty plea earlier and two other defendants acquitted at trial.

What Happened Monday:

During sentencing, Judge Whitaker pointed to strong evidence against Eppinger, including his own statements and video footage. The judge highlighted that Eppinger instructed a robbery victim to remove earrings during the crime and noted the seriousness of his actions, particularly the attempted murder of a police officer. In that incident, Eppinger was caught on video firing six shots at close range at an officer and later laughing about it.

The court emphasized Eppinger’s long history of criminal behavior and his violation of probation terms, noting that he was not supposed to possess a firearm when the shooting occurred. His actions, described as showing a lack of remorse and a continued criminal lifestyle, influenced the sentence.

The plea deal means Eppinger will avoid trial, wrapping up one of the most high-profile cases linked to the larger YSL indictment.

A Trial Full of Delays and Chaos

The backstory:

The YSL trial has gone down as the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia’s history. Jury selection alone took 10 months. The trial lasted nearly two years and featured testimony from around 200 witnesses. It was plagued by disruptions, including witness intimidation, arrests of both jurors and attorneys, the replacement of the original judge, and even a stabbing incident involving a defendant in custody.

On Oct. 31, 2024, Young Thug pleaded guilty to gang and drug charges. He was sentenced to time served, 15 years of probation, and ordered to stay out of metro Atlanta for a decade (some of those conditions have since been modified).

In December, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stillwell faced a jury verdict. Gotti was acquitted of all charges. Stillwell was convicted only of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received a 10-year sentence, but with credit for time served. He is serving the remainder on probation.

Bigger Questions Still Linger

Big picture view:

The YSL case sparked widespread debate over Georgia’s use of the RICO law and the role of rap lyrics and social media in criminal investigations. Prosecutors presented music videos and lyrics as evidence of gang affiliation, while defense attorneys pushed back, arguing that artistic expression was being unfairly criminalized.

Though prosecutors secured several convictions and plea deals, the mixed outcomes left questions about the strength of their broader narrative—that YSL was more than just a music label.