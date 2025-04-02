Young Thug could lose his probation deal | Here's what we know

article

The Brief Prosecutors allege Young Thug violated probation terms by amplifying social media posts targeting a key law enforcement witness, leading to threats against the witness and public officials. The State of Georgia has filed a motion to revoke Young Thug's probation, citing his actions as a threat to public safety and the integrity of the judicial system. Prosecutors request immediate custody of Young Thug and reimbursement for additional security measures, emphasizing the need for swift action to prevent further intimidation and harassment.



Young Thug’s probation could be revoked if the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has its way.

The rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is accused of violating his deal to end his involvement in the YSL RICO Trial after a now-deleted post to one of his social media accounts.

The backstory:

Williams, who pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2024, was sentenced to probation with conditions, including no contact with victims or their families. Prosecutors now allege that he violated those terms by amplifying social media posts that targeted a key law enforcement witness.

What we know:

Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke the probation of Williams, alleging his social media activity endangered witnesses and public officials and posed a threat to the integrity of the judicial system.

What they're saying:

In a filing submitted Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court, the State of Georgia requested that Judge Paige Whitaker immediately remand Williams into custody, arguing his continued freedom under probation "presents a clear and present danger to public safety and undermines the rule of law."

The motion outlines a series of events beginning with a preliminary gang murder hearing currently underway, in which Fulton County Investigator Marissa Viverito is testifying. The court had explicitly barred any video or photography of Viverito during her testimony. However, a social media user identified as a blogger posted an image of her with the caption: "She doesn’t want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is."

On April Fool’s Day, Williams reposted the image on his social media account, adding, "Marissa Viverito is the biggest liar in the DA’s office." That post went viral, reportedly garnering over 2 million views and prompting a flood of comments, including threats to Viverito and her family. Those social media posts were pulled

According to the motion, the fallout escalated quickly. "Viverito’s home address and her parents’ home address were publicly posted," prosecutors wrote, citing one post that said, "If the hate is really real then pull up on her mama crib," alongside a photo of her mother’s house.

Hours later, prosecutors say, another post appeared threatening the life of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. One user wrote: "Will personally make sure Fani Willis is assassinated."

"The escalation from targeting a testifying witness to making direct death threats against the elected District Attorney of Fulton County represents a grave and unprecedented attack on the justice system," prosecutors stated in the filing.

The State argued that Williams's actions are part of a broader campaign of "intimidation, harassment, and misinformation" designed to obstruct justice and silence those involved in the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The other side:

On his official X account, formerly Twitter, Young Thug wrote the following:

"I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love."

Dig deeper:

Court documents referenced additional attempts to manipulate public opinion, including social media references to Judge Whitaker as "YSL Whitaker," a nod to the Young Slime Life gang that prosecutors allege Williams is affiliated with.

Georgia law allows for the revocation of probation if a defendant engages in criminal conduct or actions that endanger public safety. Prosecutors emphasized that Williams's "significant influence over people worldwide" amplifies the danger posed by his actions.

"Failure to act decisively will only encourage further attempts to threaten, harass, and intimidate those involved in this case," the motion stated.

What's next:

Prosecutors also requested that the court order Williams to reimburse law enforcement for the additional security measures taken in response to the threats.

"The integrity of this Court and the safety of those involved in this prosecution are at stake," the filing concluded. "The State urges this Court to take swift and decisive action by revoking the Defendant’s probation and remanding him into custody without delay."

What we don't know:

A hearing date has not yet been set.

