Family: 12-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County home

A 12-year-old boy is waking up in the hospital after he was shot at a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

Family members tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Walnut Ridge Court in Stone Mountain.

While police have not many details about the shooting, the family has confirmed a 12-year-old boy was shot inside the home.

The boy was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. No details about his condition have been released, but the family does expect him to recover from his injuries.

At this point, investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone faces any charges.

The family says the boy did not live at the home where the shooting took place.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.