14-year-old shot to death in Lithonia, gunman remains at large

Police say they have identified several persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a teenager in DeKalb County over the weekend.

Officials with the Lithonia Police Department say officers responded to a "distressing call" about a shooting on the 2000 block of Rock Chapel Road at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The officers discovered a 14-year-old who had been shot.

Medics attempted to rush the young victim to a local hospital, but they died on the way.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials say they have several persons of interest that they are working to question.

The area around Rock Chapel Road where the 14-year-old was found shot.

"Our dedicated detectives are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event," a spokesperson for the Lithonia Police Department told FOX 5 in a statement.

Investigators have not shared information about the victim other than their age or given any details about what might have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Lithonia Police Department's Detective Ward at the department's email address.