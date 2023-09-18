2 men wanted for shooting 17-year-old last week in Spalding County

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 people they believe were involved in a shooting on Sept. 14 that left a 17-year-old wounded.

SCSO says 17-year-old Tavares Peugh was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Sammy Circle. He was initially transported to Wellstar Spalding Hospital to be stabilized and was then taken to Atlanta for treatment.

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, it was not a random shooting. Dix says the people they believe were involved knew each other and the shooting was the "culmination of an ongoing dispute between the suspects and the victim."

They have arrested one person -- 24-year-old Caley Bowen, who is being charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping and being party to a crime.

They are still looking for 30-year-old Javante Shaquill Widerman-Gowan and 25-year-old Michael O. Eke.

Widerman-Gowan is facing the following charges: possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Eke is facing the following charges: possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The men are believed to be in a gray Toyota Camera with Georgia license plate RMX6293 that was last believed to be in Clayton County.

Bowen is being held at Spalding County Jail on no bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 770-467-4282.