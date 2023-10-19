Boy, 13, hurt in drive-by shooting on Cleveland Avenue SW

A 13-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital after they were struck in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 6:13 p.m. along the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

According to Atlanta Police, the teen was walking with a group when they were shot by someone in a moving vehicle.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was reported to be "alert, conscious, and breathing" at the time.

