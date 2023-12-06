1 dead, 2 injured after weekend shooting at Burger King in Dublin

One man was killed and two people were injured during a shooting Dec. 3 at Burger King on Veterans Boulevard in Dublin.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the incident began as a fight between 2 Burger King employees. As a result of the fight, Jeremiah Watkins and John Hall, both age 19 and both from Dublin, went to Burger King where they got into a fight in the parking lot.

During the fight, Watkins and Hall pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Watkins died at the scene. Hall and a woman who was present were injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department at 478-275-0803. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

