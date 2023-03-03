Expand / Collapse search
2-year-old Georgia girl dies after she was shot by pellet gun, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Haralson County
FOX 5 Atlanta


HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A 2-year-old Haralson County girl has died after police say she was accidentally shot with a pellet gun Thursday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Haralson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a possible cardiac arrest on Poseyville Road. When deputies met the caller near Corinth Posey Road and Business 27, they were told the 2-year-old victim had been shot by a BB gun.

Medics rushed the girl, identified as Jaylea Hutchinson, to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where she later died from her injuries.

While deputies are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, they say at this time it is believed to be a "tragic accidental shooting."

"Please join me in praying for this family," Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. "We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child."

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office.