16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting overnight in LaGrange

A 16-year-old in LaGrange has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after a fatal incident around 12:30 a.m. May 27.

According to LaGrange Police Department, officers found 17-year-old Monatvious Gunn with a gunshot wound to his chest in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.

He was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Detectives were called to the scene and after further investigation, a 16-year-old was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.