3-year-old found alone in SE Atlanta, police searching for parents

Police are searching for the parents of a 3-year-old child found alone in southeast Atlanta late Wednesday night.

The situation started when a caller reported finding the young child on his doorstep.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Belfort Road SE around 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, officers found the 3-year-old, who they say appeared to be suffering from malnutrition with minor scratches and cuts.

Medics took the child to Hugh Spalding for medical treatment. They remain at the hospital while the investigation is ongoing.

Officers spent the night searching the area for the child's parents, but say they were unsuccessful.

The Department of Family & Child Services has been notified of the child's location and condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details that would identify the child, such as his or her sex or name.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department.