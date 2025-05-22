EF1 tornado confirmed in Spalding, Butts counties after Wednesday's storms

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in part of Spalding County before making its way through Henry and Butts counties on Wednesday morning.

The tornado has been designated an EF1, which means it left moderate damage as it passed through Central Georgia.

What we know:

The NWS reports that the tornado touched down along Old McDonough Road near Johnson Road at around 3:39 a.m, knocking over trees on Highway 155 before it continued its path west.

The tornado then ripped the roof off a barn and lifted a camping trailer in the air.

Two people were sleeping in the trailer and told NWS agents that the camper slammed down, breaking the jacks supporting its front end. Thankfully, there were not injured.

The tornado continued into Henry County, snapping trees and leaving damage in its wake.

It eventually arrived in Butts County, where it continued to fell trees before it dissipated.

Dig deeper:

The NWS said that parts of the tornado's path through Butts County coincided with the path of a tornado that left serious damage in Spalding and Butts two years ago.

No injuries have been reported from Wednesday's tornado at this time.