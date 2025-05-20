Tornado Warnings across North Georgia | Live updates

The Brief A potent line of storms is moving through late Tuesday night, with risks of damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and intense lightning. A Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties in northwest Georgia until 2 a.m., with a Level 3 severe weather risk expanded into the metro area. Conditions are expected to improve by early Wednesday morning, with decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures, though spotty thunderstorms may occur over the weekend.



A potent line of storms is moving through North Georgia this evening, bringing damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and intense lightning, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for extreme North Georgia.

Timeline:

Below is the full forecast, but here is the latest information:

11:49 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northern Paulding County, Cherokee County, northwestern Cobb County, southeastern Floyd County, southeastern Gordon County, Polk County, Pickens County and Bartow County until 12:30 a.m. At 11:48 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roundtop to Kingston to near Etna, moving east at 40 mph. Hazards include 60 wind gusts.

11:40 p.m. - Strong winds, possibly from a tornado, were seen live during FOX 5 Storm Team coverage. The camera, provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation, is located at the exit for Buc-ee's in Gordon County along Interstate 75.

11:39 p.m. - Tornado Warning for southeastern Gordon County until 12:15 a.m. At 11:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Calhoun, moving east at 35 mph.

11:30 p.m. - According to Georgia Power and the Georgia EMCs, there have been a total of 3,547 power outages across the state.

11:15 p.m. - Tornado Warning for northeastern Floyd County, central Gordon County, and northeastern Chattooga County until midnight. At 11:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Subligna, or 9 miles east of Summerville, moving east at 30 mph.

11:13 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Murray County, Floyd County, Gordon County, central Chattooga County, and central Bartow County until midnight. At 11:12 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sugar Valley to near Slackland, moving east at 35 mph. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts.

11:07 p.m. – A strong thunderstorm is impacting central Cherokee and Clay counties in North Carolina until midnight. At 11:07 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of town of Santeetlah to 9 miles north of Morganton. The movement was east at 40 mph. Hazards include wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.

11:04 p.m. - Tornado Warning for southwestern Floyd County and southwestern Chattooga County until 11:45 p.m. At 11:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chesnut Bay Resort, or near Cedar Bluff, moving east at 30 mph.

11 p.m. - According to Georgia Power and the Georgia EMCs, there have been a total of 1,283 power outages across the state.

10:57 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Union and northern Fannin counties through 11:45 p.m. At 10:56 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was near Ducktown, moving east at 30 mph. Hazards include 40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny-sized hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain. Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.

10:50 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gilmer County and central Murray County until 11:30 p.m. At 10:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Mountain State Park, or over Chatsworth, moving east at 30 mph. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. The FOX 5 Storm Team says the previous rotation in this storm has died down, canceling the Tornado Warning.

10:40 p.m. - Tornado Warning for southwestern Walker County and northern Chattooga County until 11:30 p.m. At 10:39 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cloudland, or 10 miles northwest of Summerville, moving east at 30 mph.

10:37 p.m. - Tornado Warning for northeastern Floyd County, south central Whitfield County, southeastern Walker County, northwestern Gordon County, and northeastern Chattooga County until 11:15 p.m. At 1036 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Center Post, or 7 miles north of Summerville, moving east at 35 mph.

10:31 p.m. - Tornado Warning for northwestern Gilmer County, Murray County, and southeastern Whitfield County until 11:15 p.m. FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated rotation in the storm at around 10:30 p.m. The severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dalton, moving east at 30 mph. Quarter-size hail is also possible.

10:30 p.m. - The Pickens Emergency Management Homeland Security Agency is opening a tornado shelter in the basement of the Pickens County Administration Building, located at 1266 East Church Street, Jasper. The entrance for the shelter is located in the back parking lot at the rock wall.

10:13 p.m. - Haralson, Paulding, and Polk counties have been added to the Tornado Watch until 2 a.m.

10:06 p.m. - Tornado Warning for southwestern Walker County, south central Dade County, and northwestern Chattooga County until 10:45 p.m. At 10:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hammondville, or 11 miles north of Fort Payne, moving east at 30 mph. Additional hazards include quarter-sized hail.

9:57 p.m. - Tornado Warning for southwestern Catoosa County, southwestern Murray County, Whitfield County, and southeastern Walker County until 10:45 p.m. FOX 5 Live VIPIR indicated a a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Linwood, or over Lafayette, moving east at 25 mph. In addition to tornadic activity, quarter-size hail is possible.

9:30 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Catoosa County, southwestern Whitfield County, Walker County, and southwestern Dade County until 10:15 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Rising Fawn, or 7 miles south of Trenton, moving east at 25 mph. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

9:13 p.m. - A Tornado Warning for southwestern Walker County, southwestern Dade County until 10 p.m. At 9:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ider, or 12 miles southwest of Trenton, moving east at 25 mph. In addition to tornadic activity, half-dollar-sized hail is possible.

8:47 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Catoosa County, central Walker County, and Dade County until 9:30 p.m. At 8:46 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Orme to near Fabius to near Fackler to near Martintown, moving east at 45 mph. The storm is capable of 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar-sized hail.

Atlanta weather forecast

What they're saying:

"Pretty potent line coming our way, capable of damaging winds," Chandley said Tuesday. "Perhaps a quick spin-up tornado, so make sure you can get weather warnings."

The system is also expected to bring brief heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. The strongest activity is forecast to occur around midnight, with temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s as the storms pass.

"I do think by early Wednesday morning it's all over with," Chandley said. "Then we see decreasing clouds, kind of breezy, and getting warmer again with a high in the low to mid-80s."

Tornado Watch in Georgia

What we know:

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Union, Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield counties until 2 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb toward 90 degrees, with muggy conditions continuing throughout the day. While Tuesday afternoon should remain storm-free, FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologists are urging residents not to let their guard down.

A newly issued Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk has been expanded further into the metro area, highlighting the threat of multiple strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Areas shaded in orange on the latest risk map indicate heightened concern for dangerous conditions overnight.

Forecasters say damaging wind gusts remain the most likely threat, but hail and even tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The storm system responsible for the threat has already triggered numerous warnings in other states earlier today.

What's next:

Chandley added that after the overnight threat, conditions should improve heading into the weekend. However, spotty thunderstorms could still pop up on Memorial Day.

"Certainly not out of the question and not unusual," he said.