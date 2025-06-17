Stolen vehicle alert leads to dramatic police pursuit and arrest in southwest Atlanta

article

Two suspects with outstanding felony warrants were taken into custody after ramming a patrol car and leading police on a short chase in southwest Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began when officers received a FLOCK camera alert indicating a stolen vehicle in the area of Peyton Place and Overlook Ridge. Officers located the vehicle at an apartment complex nearby. When approached, the suspects inside attempted to flee, striking a patrol vehicle in the process.

A brief pursuit followed, ending when officers boxed in the stolen car and apprehended both individuals.

What we don't know:

The names of those in the car have not been released.

Police make a traffic stop and arrest after a stolen car was found in Fulton County. (Fulton County Police Department)

What they're saying:

"You can run but you can’t hide!" the department said in a statement, adding that it remains committed to "keeping our communities safe and holding those accountable that prey on the innocent."