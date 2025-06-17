Expand / Collapse search

Stolen vehicle alert leads to dramatic police pursuit and arrest in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 17, 2025 7:57pm EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police make a traffic stop and arrest after a stolen car was found in Fulton County. article

Police make a traffic stop and arrest after a stolen car was found in Fulton County. (Fulton County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two suspects with felony warrants were arrested after ramming a patrol car and leading police on a chase in southwest Atlanta.
    • The incident was triggered by a FLOCK camera alert for a stolen vehicle, leading officers to locate the suspects at a nearby apartment complex.
    • The suspects had warrants for aggravated assault, burglary, and theft, and the driver was found with fentanyl and marijuana.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two suspects with outstanding felony warrants were taken into custody after ramming a patrol car and leading police on a short chase in southwest Atlanta, according to the Fulton County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began when officers received a FLOCK camera alert indicating a stolen vehicle in the area of Peyton Place and Overlook Ridge. Officers located the vehicle at an apartment complex nearby. When approached, the suspects inside attempted to flee, striking a patrol vehicle in the process.

A brief pursuit followed, ending when officers boxed in the stolen car and apprehended both individuals.

What we don't know:

The names of those in the car have not been released.

Police make a traffic stop and arrest after a stolen car was found in Fulton County.

Police make a traffic stop and arrest after a stolen car was found in Fulton County. (Fulton County Police Department)

What they're saying:

"You can run but you can’t hide!" the department said in a statement, adding that it remains committed to "keeping our communities safe and holding those accountable that prey on the innocent."

The Source: The Fulton County Police Department provided the details for this article.

Fulton CountyNewsPolice Chases