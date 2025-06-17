Deadly road rage shooting claims life of 62-year-old man in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 62-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening during what police say appears to be a road rage incident in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to a report of a person shot near 276 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving and attempting to make a turn when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver of another vehicle. During the exchange, police said the victim was shot and subsequently crashed his car into a vacant residence.
What we don't know:
Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.