Deadly road rage shooting claims life of 62-year-old man in northwest Atlanta

The Brief A 62-year-old man was shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident in northwest Atlanta. The victim was shot during a verbal altercation while attempting to make a turn, leading to a crash into a vacant residence. Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the incident, with no arrests made yet and the investigation ongoing.



A 62-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening during what police say appears to be a road rage incident in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to a report of a person shot near 276 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving and attempting to make a turn when he got into a verbal altercation with the driver of another vehicle. During the exchange, police said the victim was shot and subsequently crashed his car into a vacant residence.

What we don't know:

Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and working to determine what led to the deadly confrontation. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.