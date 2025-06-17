Urgent search underway for missing Alabama man in Jonesboro

article

Authorities in Clayton County are searching for a missing man from Alabama who disappeared early Tuesday morning while visiting family in Jonesboro.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1700 block of Byrom Parkway around 9:53 a.m. on June 17 after receiving a report of a missing person.

The complainant told officers that her brother, Byron Fahie, had traveled from Alabama to visit her and was last seen around 1 a.m. before the family went to bed. She later reviewed home surveillance footage and saw Fahie walking out of the back door around 6 a.m.

Fahie, who has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, has not been seen since. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate him.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with "Mt. Olive Baptist Church" printed in yellow, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides, black socks, and white-and-blue athletic slides.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Fahie’s whereabouts is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911.