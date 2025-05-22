Funeral services planned for Clark Atlanta grad killed in California shooting

The Brief The family of Dr. Cameisha Denise Clark has shared new details about her public viewing and funeral in Atlanta. Clark was killed in what police say was a targeted shooting at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California. Jesse Figueroa, a former security guard at the university, was arrested and charged in the workplace shooting. Clark attend Clark Atlanta University and earned three degrees there. The university has now set up a scholarship fund in her honor.



Funeral services have been made for a Clark Atlanta graduate killed in what police say was a targeted shooting at the California college where she worked.

Family and friends will gather next week in Atlanta to honor the life of Dr. Cameisha Denise Clark.

The backstory:

Dr. Clark had been recently promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California before her tragic death.

On Friday, May 2, police say former Spartan security guard Jesse Figueroa returned to the college in security clothes and shot Clark and her assistant.

While a potential motive behind the deadly violence has not been released, police have called it a targeted, execution-style shooting.

Figueroa was charged with murder, attempted murder and several counts for possessing a firearm as a felon. He also faces gun sentencing enhancements, which can lead to additional penalties when a gun is used during a crime.

Police take Jesse Figueroa into custody (Courtesy of FOX 11)

Figueroa will appear in court May 29 and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

What we know:

The family announced a public viewing for Clark will be held on May 26 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

The day after the public viewing, the family will hold the funeral at 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church on Cascade Road.

Dr. Cameisha Clark (Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University)

She will be buried at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens in Fort Valley, Georgia.

The family has requested that any words of comfort and flowers be sent to the church or the funeral home. Pink crosses, white wreaths, white hearts and white standing sprays would be deeply appreciated.

Dig deeper:

Just two months before her killing, Clark Atlanta University's School of Education spotlighted Clark for her phenomenal career as a "Triple Panther." Their Instagram post highlighted the three-time alumnus who earned her undergraduate, Master's, and Educational Doctorate degrees from CAU and even worked at the college at one point.

The granddaughter of the former interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, Clark's life was tied to the Atlanta university. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and was initiated into the Alpha Pi Chapter at CAU. She was also a former CAU cheerleader.

A week after her death, the school announced the creation of the Dr. Cameisha Clark Scholarship Fund, which will help support students who are following Clark in studying education.