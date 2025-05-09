Clark Atlanta University establishing scholarship to honor graduate killed in California shooting

The Brief Clark Atlanta University is creating a new scholarship to honor one of its graduates who was killed at the university she worked at in California. Jesse Figueroa, a 40-year-old suspect and former security guard, was arrested and charged in the workplace shooting. The university plans to honor Dr. Cameisha Clark at its Baccalaureate service later this month



Clark Atlanta University has announced that it will create a scholarship in honor of one of its alumni who was killed in a shooting in California.

In a statement, the university said that Dr. Cameisha Clark had deep roots at CAU and will be remembered for "her scholarship, mentorship, and unwavering Panther spirit."

The backstory:

Just two months ago, Clark Atlanta University's School of Education spotlighted Dr. Cameisha Clark for her phenomenal career as a "Triple Panther." Their Instagram post highlighted the three-time alumnus who earned her undergraduate, Master's, and Educational Doctorate degrees from CAU and even worked at the college at one point.

Dr. Clark had been recently promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California.

The granddaughter of the former interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, Dr. Clark's life was tied to the university. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and was initiated into the Alpha Pi Chapter at CAU. She was also a former CAU cheerleader.

Dr. Cameisha Clark (Courtesy of Clark Atlanta University)

A strong advocate against gun violence, Clark started a foundation in Atlanta called C Squared.

What we know:

On Friday, May 2, police say former Spartan security guard Jesse Figueroa returned to the college in security clothes and shot Dr. Clark and her assistant.

While a potential motive behind the deadly violence has not been released, police have called it a targeted, execution-style shooting.

Figueroa was charged with murder, attempted murder and several counts for possessing a firearm as a felon. He also faces gun sentencing enhancements, which can lead to additional penalties when a gun is used during a crime.

Police take Jesse Figueroa into custody (Courtesy of FOX 11)

Figueroa will appear in court May 29 and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted as charged.

What they're saying:

In a release announcing the scholarship, the university paid tribute to Dr. Clark's dedication to her work and her commitment to uplifting others.

"Dr. Cameisha Clark exemplified the Panther spirit," said Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French, Jr. "She lived with purpose, led with heart, and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to uplift and inspire the CAU Nation for generations to come."

What's next:

Clark Atlanta has committed $!0,000 to establish the Dr. Cameisha Clark Scholarship Fund, which will help support students who are following Dr. Clark by studying Education. More details about the scholarship will be released in the future.

The university will formally recognize the fallen alumnus during its Baccalaureate service on Saturday, May 17.

For those on campus affected by the violence, the university is offering counseling services.