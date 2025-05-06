Remembering Dr. Cameisha Clark: CAU alumna, college dean gunned down in California

The Brief A college dean from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology was gunned down while on the job last Friday in Inglewood, California. Dr. Cameisha Clark, a three-time alumnus of Clark Atlanta University, was killed; another woman was injured. Jesse Figueroa, a 40-year-old suspect and former security guard, was arrested and charged in the workplace shooting.



The Clark Atlanta University community is mourning the death of one of its graduates.

The backstory:

Dr. Clark obtained her Bachelor's (2011), Master's (2013), and Educational Doctorate (2020) degrees. She attended Mays High School, Class of 2007. Dr. Clark had recently been promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. She also worked at CAU during her illustrious career. Dr. Clark was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and was initiated into the Alpha Pi Chapter at CAU. She was also a former CAU cheerleader. Dr. Clark was a strong advocate against gun violence and started a foundation in Atlanta called C Squared.

Just two months ago, Clark Atlanta University's School of Education spotlighted Dr. Cameisha Clark for her phenomenal career. Their Instagram post highlighted the three-time alumnus who earned her undergraduate, Master's, and Educational Doctorate degrees from CAU and even worked at the college at one point. Dr. Clark was recently promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California.

What we know:

On Friday, May 2, everything changed in an instant when police say former Spartan security guard Jesse Figueroa returned to the college in security clothes and opened fire on Dr. Clark and her assistant in what police call a targeted, execution-style shooting.

"I came onto the lot, and we were told there was an active shooter next door and to get into safety in the shop over here," said a man who works nearby.

Officers say the suspect drove off, but they found him several hours later and took him into custody.

What they're saying:

Inglewood Mayor James Butts commended law enforcement. "We give great kudos to the Inglewood Police Department, our investigators, and the LAPD officers who were vigilant, took the vehicle description, and took him into custody," Mayor Butts said.

After three days of fighting, Dr. Clark succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The second victim is still being treated. Those who knew her describe Dr. Clark as a shining star who was driven but also had a sweet spirit. Friends also say Dr. Clark was a strong advocate against gun violence and had started a foundation in Atlanta called C Squared to combat the use of firearms.

The mayor says this did not happen by chance. "This was not a random act of violence," the mayor said.

Dr. Clark was the granddaughter of Dr. Bettye Clark, who was on the faculty for a long time and retired as Interim Provost and VP for Academic Affairs at CAU.