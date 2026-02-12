Advocates pushing for new Peachtree Street crosswalk after death

The Brief Family and advocates are calling for a raised crosswalk on Peachtree Street. They say a 2024 City Council resolution set a June 30 deadline that has passed. The groups want a meeting with Mayor Andre Dickens and a construction timeline.



Family members and pedestrian safety advocates are renewing calls for changes along Peachtree Street after a deadly crash last year claimed the life of 67-year-old Pradeep Sood.

PREVIOUS STORY: Confusing crosswalk along Peachtree Street under scrutiny after tragic accident

What they're saying:

At a news conference this week, members of Propel ATL and Atlanta Families for Safe Streets gathered near the site where Sood was struck and killed. The groups are urging the city to install a raised crosswalk at the location, saying it would slow traffic and improve visibility for pedestrians.

Advocates said the Atlanta City Council passed a resolution in 2024 calling for the crosswalk to be built by June 30 of last year, but construction has not begun.

"Streets can be designed to prioritize people safety first. And that’s what needs to happen," one advocate said. "And if we call on our government and our leaders to do so, it will happen. They follow the outcry of the public and they follow what the public wants, and we want safer streets."

The groups are asking Mayor Andre Dickens’ office to meet with them in the coming weeks to explain the delay and to provide a clear timeline for when the raised crosswalk could be installed.