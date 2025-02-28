Confusing crosswalk along Peachtree Street under scrutiny after tragic accident

The Brief A 67-year-old man, Prapdeep Sood, was fatally struck by a truck while crossing Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The area where the incident occurred "appears to be a crosswalk," but city officials clarified it is not recognized as an official crosswalk, as it was part of a halted 2021 pilot project. Street safety advocate Rebecca Serna criticized the crossing's design, highlighting a broader issue in Atlanta where street designs prioritize vehicles over pedestrian safety.



A deadly collision in downtown Atlanta has reignited concerns over pedestrian safety.

A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a truck while crossing Peachtree Street earlier this month.

The backstory:

A tragic incident in downtown Atlanta has brought pedestrian safety into the spotlight. Earlier this month, 67-year-old Prapdeep Sood was fatally struck by a silver pickup truck while attempting to cross Peachtree Street. The collision has raised questions about the safety of street designs in the city, particularly concerning crosswalks.

What we know:

Traffic camera footage captured the moment when Sood was hit by the truck. Atlanta Police, after reviewing the footage, did not find the driver at fault. Their report noted that the area "appears to be a crosswalk." However, city officials have clarified that the markings are not recognized as an official crosswalk. The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) revealed that these markings were part of a 2021 pilot project that was halted by the mayor before it could become permanent.

What they're saying:

Rebecca Serna, a street safety advocate with Propel ATL, criticized the design of the crossing, describing it as hazardous for pedestrians. "It was installed to be a crosswalk, and it looks, for all intents and purposes, like a crosswalk," she said. Serna and other advocates argue that this issue is symptomatic of a broader problem in Atlanta, where street designs often prioritize vehicle traffic over pedestrian safety.

By the numbers:

A 2023 report by Smart Growth America ranked parts of metro Atlanta among the deadliest areas for pedestrians nationwide. This statistic underscores the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety measures in the city.

What's next:

ATLDOT has announced plans to repave Peachtree Street in late summer or early fall. However, there are currently no plans to reinstate the crosswalk. With Atlanta set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, there is hope among advocates like Serna that city officials will reconsider street designs to make them more pedestrian-friendly. "It should be a place that's welcoming and safe, where you can cross without fear for your life," Serna emphasized.