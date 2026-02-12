17-year-old killed in car on Meadowglenn Village Lane named in fundraiser

article

A 17-year-old male found shot to death inside a car in DeKalb County has been identified by family members through an online fundraiser, as police continue investigating what they believe may have been a robbery.

What we know:

DeKalb County police said officers responded to a reported shooting Sunday in the 3500 block of Meadowglenn Village Lane, near Pleasantdale Road. When officers arrived, they found an individual who had been shot and killed.

While investigators were still at the scene, authorities said they learned of a second shooting victim a few miles away on Aztec Road. That person was found conscious and alert with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings suggest the shootings may have been the result of a robbery, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe page identified the teen who was killed as 17-year-old Adrian Navarrete. The fundraiser had generated nearly $1,200 as of early Thursday morning to help cover funeral expenses.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.