Search for gunman in death of 15-year-old Griffin boy

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Griffin on Saturday evening.

The name of the teen has not been released.

Griffin Police say officers responded to the Ava Park apartments located at 100 W College St. Extension.

Officers and medics found the teen on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

The teen’s name has not being released.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-229-6452 or email Inv. Carnegie at tcarnegie@cityofgriffin.com.