22 times Georgians did terrific things for each other in 2022, Year in Review

As the year comes to a close, what better time to reflect over some of the positivity we have seen around the metro Atlanta area? There were so many beautiful moments FOX 5 Atlanta had the pleasure to capture throughout 2022. It was incredibly hard to narrow it down to just 22.

Take a trip down memory lane and help us recall these 22 terrific times Georgia residents showed up for one another in the best of ways.

JANUARY

A Georgia family desperate for a home where they can live together after the death of their mother has finally found one. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

1. Family of 10 siblings moves into new home together

A Georgia family desperate for a home where they can live together after the death of their mother has finally found one.

Talisha Flanigan, who helped raise her nine brothers and sisters in Clayton County, told GoFundMe they moved into the new home just four days before Christmas.

"We thank God that we are so blessed and found an amazing house that fits all 11 of the T Babies. Welcoming our week-old nephew as well, it was such a long and stressful process of looking for something big enough for us," the post read.

(Courtesy of DeKalb County District 1)

2. Neighbors celebrate 7-year-old Dunwoody boy’s last chemo treatment with parade

The Dunwoody community came together to celebrate a 7-year-old boy's last chemotherapy treatment.

Maddox Kelly has battled cancer for nearly half of his life.

His parents say he has been receiving chemotherapy treatments for the last three years, so they wanted to mark the special day by organizing a drive-by welcome home parade.

FEBRUARY

3. ‘A wonderful, wonderful experience’: Georgia couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love, and one Dacula couple certainly knows all about that.

Wendell and Nancy Davis live in Arbor Terrace Hamilton Mill Senior Living Community, and they say they have a very special love story.

They're celebrating 70 years of marriage, love, dedication, and happiness.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Swipe to see them grow up (Courtesy of the family)

4. Georgia triplets celebrate 22nd birthday on 2-22-22

For triplets, good things usually come in threes, but this set of Georgia siblings celebrated everything "two" for their palindrome birthday.

Jill, Ross, and Jake Bieniek of Duluth, Georgia turned 22 on Feb. 22, or 2/22/22.

Parents Randy and Stan Bieniek had been waiting to celebrate their children's "Golden Birthday" - the birthday where your age matches your special day - for 22 years.

MARCH

5. Atlanta teacher honored by White House for inspiring kids through STEM

An Atlanta teacher is making a big difference in STEM education, and even the White House is taking notice.

Junior Bernadin from Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy was chosen for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math, Science, and Technology Mentoring.

As the dean of students and I.T. director of the Ron Clark Academy, Bernadin plays a big role in shaping his students' lives.

"So I have one major rule when it comes to STEM and when it comes to the students here at the Ron Clark Academy, I always try to teach them purpose," he said.

6. Hundreds of cards and letters pour in for injured officer

When an Atlanta woman heard a police officer was shot while on duty, her heart broke.

"I just thought here's someone whose putting their lives on the line every day for us," said Ashley Guthrie.

Guthrie wanted to do something to show him the community cares. So, she asked people on the Nextdoor app if they would send the officer a note.

In no time, the cards and letters poured in. They came from across Atlanta, and even across the country.

APRIL

7. Metro Atlanta nonprofit helps reunite families with lost pets

A metro Atlanta nonprofit is helping reunite families with their lost pets.

Chris Benson is one of the founders of the Animal Institute based in West Cobb.

"The Animal Institute was designed to be something completely different from everything else in the animal world. It was designed to be an incubator of unusual ideas that filled gaps that the animal world was missing," Benson explained to Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman.

One of the gaps they found was a rescue dedicated to locating missing pets and bringing them back home.

"When you bring that dog back, the families are crying, it's pretty amazing. You're saving a family," Benson said.

MAY

Emily Bowman poses at a graduation ceremony for KSU's Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth students. (Bows For Bowman / Facebook / Facebook)

8. Emily Bowman battles back from traumatic brain injury from DUI crash, graduates from KSU

It took her more than nine years, but Emily Bowman has finally graduated from Kennesaw State University. It was a day her family never thought they would never get to see.

Bowman was struck by a drunk driver Feb. 16, 2013 while walking along the grass shoulder of Oak Street in Athens. She was leaving a friend’s birthday party. The driver fled the scene leaving the Woodstock High School graduate unconscious and critically injured on the side of the road.

But that would not be the end to this wonder woman's story.

(Atlanta Police Department)

9. Atlanta police officer reunites with baby boy he saved with CPR

An Atlanta SWAT officer reunited with the 4-month-old boy who he saved with his quick thinking and CPR training.

According to Atlanta police, Officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.

In those critical minutes, Oden saved the boy's life.

It was a moment neither of them can ever forget.

JUNE

Image 1 of 2 ▼

10. Georgia mom who couldn’t find baby formula ‘overwhelmed’ by donations from strangers

Quinn Shealey videotaped her 6-month-old twins Alani and Alana smiling and laughing, their bellies full.

On her kitchen counter, were dozens of cans and bottles of baby formula, all gifts from an army of strangers.

"I have lots of formula now," Shealey says. "Lots of support and people reaching out (saying), 'Hey, I see it here!' I mean, literally, people from every state. My phone is ringing non-stop."

The response comes after the Chamblee, Georgia realtor and mother of five shared her story with FOX 5 Atlanta. She was driving to dozens of stores every day, looking for the hypoallergenic baby formula, Nutramigen, that her girls need.

JULY

11. South Fulton code enforcement helps clean up 93-year-old resident’s home

It's not usually a good sign when code enforcement knocks on your front door, but for one 93-year-old South Fulton woman, they were just what she needed.

One morning, City of South Fulton Code Enforcement Department's staff members and volunteers decided to spend the day helping get 93-year-old Rachel Bettis' home in shape.

It was part of their Code Cares initiative. South Fulton code enforcement and Parks and Rec workers all teamed up to repair issues at the senior's home.

"You are the very first we are going to be doing here today," South Fulton Code Enforcement Director Brian Morris told Bettis.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 6-year-old Kase Williams and his mom Rocky Griggs write inspirational books together.

12. Atlanta 6-year-old and his mom write books to help tackle challenging topics

While the world was looking for unique ways to cope when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, a local 6-year-old and his mom started painting rocks to pass the time.

Those small rocks eventually led to a story, and the pair later went on to publish a book called "Rock in the Pocket".

"The book is about being unique and special, like people," described 6-year-old Kase Williams.

Williams was only four years old when the pandemic hit, and it was during that time when he and his mom, Rocky Griggs, became inspired to help other kids.

AUGUST

13. Boy gets help from his friends to ride bike for the first time: 'Stop saying you can't!'

A Cherokee County boy, who is on the spectrum, learned how to ride a bike thanks to two boys in his neighborhood. It was something no adult was previously able to do.

"Stop saying you can't," Ty Saragba and Kamdyn Howell told 13-year-old Brody Roberts.

"Faster, pedal, pedal faster," the boys told Roberts in a home video shared with FOX 5 Atlanta.

Douglas County School System shared photos of law enforcement escorting fallen Fairburn Police officer, Jean-Harold Astree's first-grade son through the halls of Mason Creek Elementary School in Winston, Georgia. (Douglas County School System)

14. Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school

Several police officers helped the children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school.

Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade, and his daughter on her first day of high school.

Astree, 54, died in a car accident in Douglas County on July 28. Douglas County School System shared touching photos of law enforcement escorting Astree's first-grade son through the halls of Mason Creek Elementary School in Winston, Georgia.

SEPTEMBER

(Photo credit: Woodstock Police, GA) (Supplied)

15. Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit

The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit.

Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet.

At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to an MRI, chemotherapy was no longer working on his growing brain tumor.

Every officer takes an oath, and Junior Officer Ezra would be no different. During his swearing in ceremony ahead of a much-needed surgery, the 6-year-old swore to always be brave.

16. 'God bless her so much': Homeless man grateful for Atlanta student's generosity, despite cops being called

A homeless man from Atlanta was grateful for the compassion a college student showed him while trying to buy him a meal at Popeye's, even after workers called the police to have her arrested.

That man, Jazz Reese, said he never expected the video of the incident to go viral. Popeye's workers refused to allow the Georgia State University senior Jo Ortega to buy Reese a meal. Ultimately, officers didn't do anything since they determined she wasn't breaking any laws.

Ortega hasn't stopped there. Reese said he's reconnected with the kindhearted woman. Thanks to all the attention, he said he was temporarily off the streets.

OCTOBER

Chris Bundrick purchased a new vehicle for Jevon Wheeler. (Supplied)

17. Everyday Hero: Auto shop owner changes single mother's life with donation

A business owner left a Marietta mother in shock with a donation that would change her life.

Jevon Wheeler of Marietta said she started her own cleaning business in March after losing her job just a month before.

When Chris Bundrick, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Woodstock, found out the single mother of five was now struggling to take care of her family, he got to work.

Wheeler was told to meet at the auto shop, but she was not told why.

Rick Amber, seen here taking a group of children up for a flight. (Challenge Air)

18. Special needs children get chance to fly high on Challenge Air flights

Jon McMillan, a retired Delta captain from Newnan, is one of the volunteer pilots who will take special needs children up in his airplane. It is all part of a group called Challenge Air.

The group started in the early 1990s. It was the vision of Rick Amber, a former Navy pilot who was paralyzed after catastrophic injury in a crash. Wheelchair-bound, but undaunted, he took the air again.

NOVEMBER

Elijah Banks (FOX 5 Atlanta)

19. Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home

Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School.

"They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it."

The high school freshman had plans to play with the band all year until Oct. 13 when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Elijah spent the next month in the hospital. He underwent chemo every 12 hours for 10 days. But through it all, he said he did his best to never be negative.

The day after he was released, he had a surprise waiting for him from members of the marching band: A welcome home concert on his lawn.

Former NFL player Willie Blackwell hugs McIntosh High School’s athletic director Leon Hammond moments after Hammond learned he would get a new kidney on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5) Expand

20. Former NFL player helps McIntosh High School’s athletic director get new kidney

A former NFL player opened up about his role in helping McIntosh High School’s athletic director get a donor for a much-needed kidney transplant.

Willie Blackwell was there the moment Leon Hammond got a surprise visit from the man who had stepped up to offer him a new kidney. Alan Reeves, a Secret Service agent, had heard about Hammond’s plight and decided to get tested. He was a match and next February, the two will be forever linked.

DECEMBER

"These gifters and receivers allow you to get gifts for your kids, they allow you to get diapers for the elderly parent, they allow you to be able to save your money, so you can get a full tank of gas fo the week," Dereka Williams said. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

21. Facebook group 'gifts it forward', helping Atlanta families fill needs for holidays

Gift It Forward is a metro Atlanta-based Facebook group that can be a lifeline during the holidays, helping people save money as inflation remains high.

Dereka Williams is a metro Atlanta mom of growing kids. Her monthly budget is tight.

"Food, a regular cart of food that was $150 is now $250," Williams told FOX 5, noting the bills keep growing. "Hospital costs, daily costs, gas, clothing."

That's why Williams says she's glad for Gift It Forward, which connects people giving away new and gently used stuff with people on tight budgets trying to make ends meet.

"These gifters and receivers allow you to get gifts for your kids, they allow you to get diapers for the elderly parent, they allow you to be able to save your money, so you can get a full tank of gas fo the week," she said. "When you’re able to reach out to your sister friends, and they have things and can prepare meals and give you food—can you give those things you don’t have to pay for—that definitely helps a monthly budget for a parent."

Flowery Branch Police Department officers gifted bikes for two children involved in a car crash. (Flowery Branch Police Department)

22. Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash

A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience.

The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.

He invited the children and their families to the police department, where the boys got toys and new bicycles.

FOX 5 Atlanta 2022 Positive News Stories in Review (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’," said the late and great Fred Rogers.

If you enjoyed this list and ever need an extra dose of positivity to remember that the world can be a wonderful place, just check out our 'Heartwarming News' tag by clicking here.

Happy New Year, and thank you for continuing to trust FOX 5 Atlanta to tell your incredible stories.