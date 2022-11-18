Former NFL player helps McIntosh High School’s athletic director get new kidney

A former NFL player is opening up about his role in helping McIntosh High School’s athletic director get a donor for a much-needed kidney transplant.

Willie Blackwell was there the moment Leon Hammond got a surprise visit from the man who had stepped up to offer him a new kidney. Alan Reeves, a Secret Service agent, had heard about Hammond’s plight and decided to get tested. He was a match and next February, the two will be forever linked.

After the heartwarming moment, Blackwell was there to offer Hammond a hug knowing his advice had paid off.

"Basically, what I told Leon, I said, ‘Leon, I know what you’re going through with the pain and I know you feel tired and weak." But, I said, ‘You got to get your story out there,’" said Blackwell.

McIntosh High School’s athletic director Leon Hammond and his kidney donor, former Secret Service agent Alan Reeves, hold up matching shirts that read "Kidney buddies for life," moments after being surprised with the new that Reeves was a match for H (FOX 5) Expand

Blackwell says he not only encouraged Hammond to publicize his need for a kidney donation, but to get on the transplant list also.

"When he came to me, he said, ‘I have this disease, man, and I haven’t told anybody, but my wife." And I said, ‘Wow, that’s the same thing I did when I got my disease.’ And I told my doctor, Dr. Katz at Piedmont, he said ‘What are you nuts?’" said Blackwell.

Three years ago, it was Blackwell who was in Hammond’s shoes. FOX 5 reported then on his desperate need for a kidney. Blackwell got the donation and he says it not only saved his life, but it also charted the course for the rest of it.

"And I told God, I said, ‘God, if you bless me, and you allow me to stay alive with a new kidney, I promise you, I promise, I promise, I promise, I’m going to pay it forward and help whoever asks me to help them,’" said Blackwell.

Former NFL player Willie Blackwell hugs McIntosh High School’s athletic director Leon Hammond moments after Hammond learned he would get a new kidney on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5) Expand

Blackwell says he now counsels patients around the country and encourages people to reach out to him on social media.

When asked how he would counsel his 2019 self, who at the time was facing death without a donation, he gave an honest answer.

"And despite what you go through every day and all the difficult things that we’re going through in the world, is to keep God first in your life and just keep the love of God in your heart, I don’t care what you’re dealing with, you can survive," said Blackwell.

For those who are going through similar experiences, Blackwell says to reach out to his Facebook page.