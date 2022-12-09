Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash

article

A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience.

The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.

He invited the children and their families to the police department, where the boys got toys and new bicycles.

"This is a prime example of what Community Policing is all about," the police department wrote on Facebook. "Great job Officer Parker!"

Branch House Tavern donated the toys and bikes.