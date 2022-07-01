South Fulton code enforcement helps clean up 93-year-old resident's home

It's not usually a good sign when code enforcement knocks on your front door, but for one 93-year-old South Fulton woman, they were just what she needed.

Thursday morning, City of South Fulton Code Enforcement Department's staff members and volunteers spent the day helping get 93-year-old Rachel Bettis' home in shape.

It was part of their Code Cares initiative.

"You are the very first we are going to be doing here today," South Fulton Code Enforcement Director Brian Morris told Bettis.

South Fulton code enforcement and Parks and Rec workers all teamed up to repair issues at the senior's home.

The idea is to help older residents fix problems without having to issue a citation or take them to court.

"Many of them have no means to take care of them. They have limited funds, limited resources, health conditions," Morris said.

Bettis heard about the program at the nearby senior center. She signed right up and couldn't wait for the help.

"I used to be able to do it for myself when I moved here, but now I need help. I can't do it," she said.

The crews took care of general upkeep at the home - mowing the grass, trimming the bushes, chucking items that needed to be thrown away from the yard. They also made the place look better by planting some flowers and laying down mulch.

"It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point, and it makes us feel great. As much good as we feel we are doing for the residents, it feels good to be able to give back," Morris said.

Especially when those receiving the help appreciate all the hard work.

"It's great, not just good, great. I'm grateful for the service," Bettis said.

Residents must be at least 65 years old to be eligible for the program, which also looks at government assistance, financial hardships, and more factors. To volunteer or register for assistance, contact tangela.mott@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.