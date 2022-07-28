Beloved Fairburn police officer killed in car accident

article

The City of Fairburn is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died in a car accident Thursday.

Officials say 54-year-old Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree was involved in a car accident in Douglas County and passed away from his injuries. He has been with the City of Fairburn since April 2018 and had previously worked with the city in 2011.

"The City is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of Sgt. Astree," said Mayor Mario B. Avery. "Today our city has lost a hero for public safety and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We thank all the surrounding jurisdictions for stepping in to assist us during this difficult time."

An Air Force veteran, Astree was described as a "decorated officer and true hero who served the residents and business of the City of Fairburn with pride," officials say

"Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time," said Chief of Police James McCarthy. "We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree's family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time."

Astree leaves behind a wife and children.