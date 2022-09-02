Cancer-battling 6-year-old becomes Woodstock's newest recruit

article

The streets of Woodstock aren't ready for the police department's newest recruit.

Chief Robert Jones of the Woodstock Police Department swore in 6-year-old Ezra King as a junior officer ahead of his biggest challenge yet.

At just 18 months-old, Ezra was diagnosed with cancer. According to a recent MRI, chemotherapy is no longer working on his growing brain tumor.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, doctors are set to perform an 8-hour surgery to remove as much of Ezra's tumor as possible.

Every officer takes an oath, and Junior Officer Ezra would be no different. During his swearing in ceremony, the 6-year-old swore to always be brave.

(Photo credit: Woodstock Police, GA) (Supplied)

With celebratory cupcakes in his belly, and his blues on his back, Ezra became official with his Woodstock police officer father by his side.

His new partners at the precinct sent him off with a message of encouragement: "WPD has your 6!"