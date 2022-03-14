Atlanta teacher honored by White House for inspiring kids through STEM

An Atlanta teacher is making a big difference in STEM education, and even the White House is taking notice.

Junior Bernadin from Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy was chosen for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math, Science, and Technology Mentoring.

As the dean of students and I.T. director of the Ron Clark Academy, Bernadin plays a big role in shaping his students' lives.

"So I have one major rule when it comes to STEM and when it comes to the students here at the Ron Clark Academy, I always try to teach them purpose," he said.

Before he joined the Ron Clark Academy team, Bernadin worked in I.T. and he saw a disparity when it came to who was being represented.

"From looking at construction to information and technology and looking at various aspects of our everyday lives, STEM is extremely important," he said. "But what we find is as a person of color, we're not really represented in that field. I.T.'s actually one of the fields where you can bridge the wealth gap the quickest as well."

So Bernadin made it his goal to teach STEM - science, technology, engineering, and math - in a way that showed kids very real opportunities for them, like by creating NFTs or learning about artificial intelligence.

"If students are not able to see themselves in these particular kinds of fields, taking active roles, and potentially see themselves doing these kind of roles, then they're not going to have an interest in it," he said. "What I really truly hope for them is that they can see why they are needed in these particularly spaces."

Bernadin said he was shocked when he learned he was awarded a presidential award for his mentoring in STEM.

"I just stared at the email. I started at the email for a bit, and it was a very emotional moment for me," he said. "Knowing that my parents were working hard as immigrants from Haiti, who came over to the United States to create a better world for me."

The award motivates him to help his student achieve more too.

"Knowing that, it not only empowers me to create the kind of representation that I want to see in STEM related fields for my students, but it also encourages them to be creators in these particular spaces and not just consumers," he said.

The work he is doing with his students on NFTs is also being donated to nonprofits around the metro Atlanta community.

