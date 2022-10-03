Auto shop owner changes single mother's life with donation

A business owner left a Marietta mother in shock with a donation that would change her life.

Jevon Wheeler of Marietta said she started her own cleaning business in March after losing her job just a month before.

"She had everything going for her except her car broke down, and she had just started a cleaning business cleaning Airbnb's. She was having to take Uber or Lyfts, and it was costing her a lot of money. So, things started to unravel," said Sarah Winogard, the program manager at ‘Together For Families’.

Wheeler is among the dozens of families currently assisted by ‘Together For Families’. The organization provides support for underserved families on the verge of child separation due to poverty.

When Chris Bundrick, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Woodstock, found out the single mother of five was now struggling to take care of her family, he got to work.

"I was just telling Sarah I'm going to have to figure something out, and she was like, ‘Well I might be able to help you.’ And I was like, ‘Okay'," Wheeler said.

Wheeler was told to meet at the auto shop, but she was not told why.

When she arrived, Bundrick surprised her for a donation of one of his shuttle cars, a 2009 Chrysler. He wanted her to be able to continue running her business and supporting her family.

"I believe the Lord blesses us when we bless others," Bundrick said.

"He's more than a hero because he goes way above and beyond. Like I said, not only did he give her a car. He poured life into her," said Sarah.

"Everybody that was involved in making this happen for me and my family is a hero," Wheeler said.