Hundreds of cards and letters pour in for injured officer

When an Atlanta woman heard a police officer was shot while on duty, her heart broke.

"I just thought here's someone whose putting their lives on the line every day for us," said Ashley Guthrie.

Last month while officers were serving a search warrant on Old Hapeville Road, investigators say a known gang member pulled out a gun and started firing.

Officer David Rogers was hit six times. He was rushed to Grady hospital where he began his long road to recovery.

"If he thought he had love and prayers and support, I think anyone would heal more quickly," said Guthrie.

Guthrie wanted to do something to show him the community cares. She asked people on the Nextdoor app if they would send the officer a note.

Cards and letters poured in. They came from across Atlanta and across the country.

"We have some here that came from North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Idaho Pennsylvania and Washington," said Guthrie.

A 4th grade class from Jackson Elementary sent a packet full of letters. One student even drew the APD logo on the front.

"The whole folder here is full of letters from the class telling him you're brave, we love you, we appreciate you. I just thought it was wonderful that these young people have such a good vision of law enforcement," said Guthrie.

Guthrie says it warms her heart to know that so many people took the time to show they care. She hopes this outpouring of love and support will help officer David Rodgers on his road to recovery.

Guthrie says while it may have been her idea, it took an entire community to make it happen. She plans to deliver the cards and letters soon.

Rodgers is an 11-year veteran of the force. Members of the gang unit set up an online fundraiser which now has more than $35,000.

