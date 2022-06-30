Train derails in Ware County, no injuries or leaks reported

Crews are at the scene of a train derailment in Georgia's Ware County early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for CSX railroad tells FOX 5, at around 2:30 a.m., the 19 railcars and one locomotive of a CSX train derailed in the county.

The train was not carrying any loaded hazardous material cars and there are no leaks.

Officials have not reported any injuries in the derailment.

The train company is working closely with local firefighters to examine the situation and figure out a recovery plan.

Officials have not said what caused the derailment.