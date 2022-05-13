'Right place, right time': Atlanta police officer saves baby by giving CPR

article

An Atlanta police officer is being praised for his quick action in administering CPR to save the life of a 4-month-old baby.

The incident happened around 12:38 p.m. Friday around the Martin Luther King Corridor.

According to Atlanta police, the SWAT officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.

Atlanta police made a post about the ordeal on Facebook.

"A female ran to the officer holding a 4-month-old infant saying the child was not breathing. SPO Oden remained calm and began checking the child’s pulse, unable to find a pulse, SPO Oden immediately notified radio dispatch of the situation and began administering CPR. Officer Oden continued CPR on the infant for the entire duration until Grady EMS arrived. By the time Grady EMS arrived, SPO Oden had successfully gained a pulse from the infant as the infant’s legs began to move," the post read in part.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital.

"If being at the right place at the right time was a person, SPO Oden is him. This is another example of the heroic work that officers do on any given day. His response reflects a high level of training, readiness, and compassion. We could not be prouder of him in this critical moment," the post continued.

The Atlanta Police Department posted video of the incident to Facebook.

In the video, you can see Officer Oden's quick response as the woman exclaims that the child is "unresponsive."

Nice job Officer Oden, well done!