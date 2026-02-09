West Point massage parlor bust: Man records assault during Aroma Sauna escape

article

The Brief Manager Moo Sun Lee faces human trafficking and pimping charges after a customer reported being forcibly detained. A male customer recorded portions of a physical struggle that occurred when he attempted to refuse sexual services. Employees identified Lee as their "pimp," alleging she took a 60% cut of all fees earned from clients.



Investigators say they busted a massage parlor in West Point after a man was assaulted by three women on Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Aroma Sauna, located at 308 West 8th Street.

What we know:

Moo Sun Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, keeping a place of prostitution, simple battery, obstruction of an officer, pimping, and giving massages in a place used for lewdness or prostitution.

According to the West Point Police Department, the man entered the business seeking only a massage, explaining to Lee that he had suffered an injury the day before. He was told to go into a room, where he was met by another woman who allegedly quoted him $80 for a massage and $200 for "service." When the man grew concerned and tried to leave, investigators say the woman was joined by two others who attempted to keep him inside.

The man told investigators he was grabbed and assaulted as the women attempted to pull his wallet and a video recording device from his pockets; he managed to record a portion of the struggle. During the scuffle, the man’s necklace was broken, but he was eventually able to escape and call 911.

Police executed a search warrant for the business, reportedly finding cellphones, contact lists, and drug/sexual paraphernalia. During an interview, Lee denied that the man was assaulted. However, one of the other women told police they referred to Lee as "Mama" and identified her as their "pimp," stating Lee would take $150 from each client while the women pocketed the remaining $100.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet specified how long the business had been operating at the West 8th Street location or if there had been prior complaints from the community. However, records from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office shows a business formed in that name dating to 2017.

Although Moo Sun Lee is facing multiple charges, the department has not confirmed if the other two women involved in the alleged assault have been charged or if they are being treated as victims of human trafficking.