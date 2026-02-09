Repeat felon gets 11 years for locking Georgia fast-food staff in freezer

The Brief Mario Merriweather received an 11-year federal sentence for an armed robbery involving holding employees in a freezer. Because this was a federal conviction, Merriweather will serve the full sentence without the possibility of parole. An armed employee thwarted the robbery, leading to Merriweather's collapse and capture by responding officers.



A man with a three-decade criminal history will spend 11 years in federal prison for a 2023 fast-food robbery where he forced employees into a walk-in freezer.

What we know:

Mario Merriweather was sentenced Monday to 132 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. Merriweather pleaded guilty in August 2025 to charges of interference with interstate commerce by robbery.

The sentencing stems from an Oct. 26, 2023, incident at a Burger King in Fort Oglethorpe, located just south of the Tennessee-Georgia state line. Prosecutors said Merriweather brandished what appeared to be a pistol, demanding cash from the register before ordering the restaurant staff into a freezer.

The situation escalated when one employee used his foot to prevent the freezer door from locking while another called 911. One staff member, who was lawfully armed, chased Merriweather outside. When Merriweather pointed his weapon at the employee, the worker fired two shots. While Merriweather was not hit, he passed out next to his vehicle shortly after.

Responding officers found Merriweather lying in the road near an air pistol and a Burger King bag filled with cash.

Dig deeper:

Merriweather’s record of robberies dates back to 2001, including prior convictions for robbing a Wendy’s, another Burger King, and two banks. Because the case was handled at the federal level, there is no opportunity for parole.

What they're saying:

"Undeterred by multiple stints in state prison, Merriweather repeatedly terrorized victims who were simply trying to go about their jobs," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Hertzberg noted that the sentence ensures criminals who try to "have it their way" are held accountable.

"No one should ever be terrorized physically or emotionally, like the victims in these violent armed robberies were," said Mitchell Jackson, Special Supervisory Resident Agent of FBI Georgia’s Cartersville office.