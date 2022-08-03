Children of fallen metro Atlanta officer get police escort on first days of school

article

Several police officers helped children of a Fairburn officer killed in a car crash navigate an emotional first day of school.

Law enforcement honored fallen Fairburn Police Department officer Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree's memory by taking his son to school on his first day of first grade and his daughter on her first day of high school.

Astree, 54, died in a car accident in Douglas County on July 28. Douglas County School System shared photos of law enforcement escorting Astree's first-grade son through the halls of Mason Creek Elementary School in Winston, Georgia.

Photos showed the boy hand-in-hand with a Fairburn police officer. He was greeted in the hallway by several of his father's fellow officers.

Astree's daughter got the same treatment on her first day at Alexander High School.

Astree was honored with a Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.

Astree’s patrol vehicle sat in front of police headquarters as a makeshift memorial.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the Gold Dome and in Fulton County to be lowered to half-staff to honor Sgt. Astree.

Astree is also survived by his wife.