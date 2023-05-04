Midtown Atlanta shooting sparks debate on definition of mass shooting

A shooting that took place in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday has sparked a debate on whether it should be labeled as a mass shooting. While the mayor of Atlanta and other Georgia officials are referring to it as a mass shooting and demanding changes in gun laws, there seems to be a lack of consensus nationwide and even globally on the definition of a mass shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which maintains a database and tracks all shootings in the U.S., a mass shooting is defined as a minimum of four victims shot, dead or alive, not including the shooter who may have also been injured or killed during the incident. Additionally, media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Economist and BBC also define a mass shooting as four people shot, dead or alive.

The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, which also maintain a database, define a mass shooting as a minimum of four victims shot, dead or alive, not including the shooter who may have also been injured or killed during the incident. Also, the FBI, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Congressional Research Service define a mass shooting involving the deaths of four or more people, excluding the shooter. CBS defines a mass shooting as the shooting of five people, whether or not they are killed.

Mother Jones, which is an American progressive magazine, also keeps an open-source database of mass shootings and tracks any incident involving three or more victims, excluding shootings stemming from conventionally-motivated crimes such as armed robbery or gang violence, and only counts shootings that happen in a public place.

Using the GVA's definition, there have been nine mass shootings in Georgia in 2023, while using the Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University's definition, there have been no mass shootings in the Georgia this year. However, if counting the number of shootings with multiple victims (three or more), there have been 18 such shootings so far this year.

It's important to note that labeling a shooting as a mass shooting based solely on a number doesn't take into account the intentions of the shooter. Many criminal justice experts believe that a shooting can only be labeled a mass shooting if there was planning and premeditation prior to the shooting.

While politicians and concerned groups are often quick to label any shooting involving more than three or four people as a mass shooting, it's unclear whether making changes to gun laws will have an immediate effect. Nonetheless, the recent incident has sparked a renewed debate on gun control and mental health treatment, with many calling for immediate action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

SHOOTINGS INVOLVING MULTI-VICTIMS (3 or more) IN GEORGIA

May 3: 1110 W. Peachtree St. NW -- 4 injured/1 dead

May 2: 4600 block of Cedar Park Way, Stone Mountain -- 2 injured/1 dead

April 30: 1155 Mitchell Bridge Road -- 3 injured/1 dead

April 25: 2068 Oak Park Lane -- 3 injured

April 21: Fairview Road and Morgan Street, Rockmart -- 4 injured

April 16: Tyron Brooks Drive, Keysville -- 4 injured

April 8: 3229 Mercer University Drive, Macon -- 2 injured/1 dead

April 3: Woods Creek Court, Covington -- 2 injured/1 dead

April 3: 2479 Abner Terrace NW -- 3 injured/1 dead

March 21: 3054 Damascus Road, Augusta -- 3 injured

March 12: 114 Bonita Way, Byron -- 3 injured

March 11: Chandler Circle and Crestfield, Covington -- 3 injured

March 4: 3377 Talkeetna Road, Douglasville -- 7 shot/2 dead

Feb. 26: 400 block of E. Martin Luther King. Jr. Drive, Valdosta -- 3 injured

Feb. 18: 3048 Victory Drive, Columbus -- 1 injured/3 dead

Feb. 17: 4499 Warm Springs Road, Columbus -- 9 injured

Feb. 17: 3429 Buford Highway NE -- 3 injured

Feb. 3: 300 Lenox Road NE -- 3 injured

Jan. 22: 2010 Curtis Drive -- 2 injured/1 dead

Jan. 20: 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane, Macon -- 2 injured/1 dead

Jan. 15: 500 block of S. Fry St., Valdosta -- 3 injured

Jan. 8: 1021 S. McKinley St., Albany -- 4 injured

