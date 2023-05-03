Who are the victims in the Midtown Atlanta hospital shooting?

article

One woman has died, four others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Fulton County Medical Examiners' Office identified the deceased victim as 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre of Atlanta. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed late Wednesday night Pierre was an employee.

"CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," a spokesperson said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum revealed the surviving victims were a 39-year-old female, a 71-year-old female, a 56-year-old female and a 25-year-old female.

According to Grady Memorial Hospital, they are treating the four gunshot patients. Two of the victims were taken into surgery immediately.

As of 6 p.m., both patients were out of surgery and were recovering in the intensive care unit.

The third patient was treated by interventional radiology to repair blood vessels and was also placed in the intensive care unit.

The fourth person is being treated in the Trauma Center and is doing well. The first three patients are still in serious condition.

Northside Medical Midtown has announced it would be closed May 4.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE MIDTOWN ATLANTA SHOOTING SUSPECT

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deion Patterson (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta Police confirmed Deion Patterson was the 24-year-old gunman who opened fire in the hospital. He was taken into custody Wednesday night and is expected to stand trial in Fulton County.