UPDATE

Atlanta Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

DEION PATTERSON

Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

ORIGINAL

Atlanta Police are currently looking for an active shooter in Midtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police have released photos of the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

The shooting happened inside a building in the 1100 block of Peachtree NW. At this time, there are five victims, according to Atlanta Police. Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not heard any additional shots.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Additionally, people should stay away from the area. There are multiple road closures in place.

Multiple police vehicles and other emergency vehicles are in the area and people were evacuated from buildings in the area. Although police have not officially confirmed where the shooting happened, Northside Hospital has said that the shooting took place in their midtown location.

During a press briefing, an official at Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed that they are treating the gunshot victims. According to the hospital, 3 people are in critical condition with 2 people currently in surgery. One person is being treated in the emergency department. The hospital did not release any additional information about the victims.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Active shooter in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.