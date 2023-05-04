Shooting with multiple victims reported in south Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting which may involved multiple victims in Moultrie, Georgia, which is approximately three hours south of Atlanta.
According to the Moultrie Observer, there is more than one scene, including one at a McDonald's restaurant in the 500 block of First Avenue Southeast.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was called in to investigate, said in an email that they are investigating "multiple incidents" and there are "fatalities involved."