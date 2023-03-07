Families mourning the loss of two teens killed at Douglasville house party

Two Douglas County families are broken and say their lives will never be the same, after a mass shooting left two teenagers dead.

Those families are dealing with the nagging question of why someone opened fire on a group of teenagers who had gathered for a sweet 16 party.

For the families, the pain is indescribable.

"No words can really describe how I feel. I am very devastated," said mother Beverly LaFleur.

She says she has an emptiness in her heart that will not go away, after learning her son and youngest child Samuel Moon was shot and killed outside a sweet 16 party on Talkeetna Road.

"I am very devastated. Every emotion you can think of is going through me, sadness, anger," Ms. LaFleur commented.

The mother of four was not even aware her son was at the house party. She had taken him to spend the night with a friend. In fact, their family had rules against such gatherings.

"Our family, we don't do house parties. Not when you can go to a party, a main event, or a place outside. I just don't feel comfortable at house parties," she said with regret.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj'anaye Hill, 14, were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on attendees at a sweet 16 party in Douglasville on March 5, 2023.

Samuel was a typical teen who loved video games, his family, and making people happy.

"Fun-loving, goofy, life of the party, lives to make you smile," is how his mother described him.

As fate would have it, another innocent teen died in that same hail of bullets. Fourteen-year-old Ajanaye Hill leaves behind her twin brother Ahmed.

The family of the Douglas High School freshman is also in disbelief.

"I was hysterical. I was crying," mother Chanell White confided.

She could not make sense of the call she got about the shooting because she had just dropped "AJ" off at the party.

"I went back to the scene where I had just dropped her off. It was taped off with caution, but I did see her laying in the street," Ms. White said.

This entire community has been affected by this deadly shooting.

Douglas County investigators are still working the case, but they have made no arrests.

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest.