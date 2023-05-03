Witnesses to today's multiple shooting in Midtown Atlanta speak out

article

Fox 5 Atlanta spoke to some of the people who were involved in today's multiple shooting in Midtown Atlanta.

One of those people was a surgeon who told FOX 5 that he was in the middle of an operation when the incident began.

Another man that FOX 5 spoke to works in radiation ontology. He described how the team when to a safe location and that the team will get through what happened as a "medical family."

FOX 5 also spoke to a woman who works in the building where the shooting took place.

She said that the shooting was surreal and you hear about this sort of thing all the time but it doesn't actually cross a person's mind that they can be in a similar situation.

Additionally, FOX 5 spoke to a man who was on the 9th floor of the building when the shooting took place.

The man described hearing the gunshots, which sounded like firecrackers. He also described moving into a room in the back and sheltering in place.

Some of the other people that FOX 5 spoke with described seeing the elevator descending from the 11th floor and being in feat that it might be the shooter coming to the floor. Fortunately, it was the police coming to assist them instead.

Police say that a man opened fire inside the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown on Peachtree Street, injuring 4 women and killing one.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene, carjacking a vehicle nearby.

That vehicle was later found in Cobb County and Cobb County Police found images of the suspect and the stolen vehicle that were captured by Department of Transportation cameras at around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who was discharged from the Coast Guard in January 2023.

The surviving victims are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two women required surgery. Another one required interventional pathology. The fourth woman was treated by the emergency department. The first three women are currently in the intensive care unit.

The shooter has not arrested. Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the area are assisting Atlanta Police in the search for the suspect.

Police say that Patterson is armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should stay away from him and call 911 immediately.