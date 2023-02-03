Man, boy injured in double shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a man and a boy to the hospital early Friday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened Friday at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.

Police described the victims as a man and a juvenile male.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.