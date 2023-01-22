1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brookhaven apartments, police say

article

Police in Brookhaven said a person died after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex off of Buford Highway on Sunday.

Police did not specify if officers arrested or identified a suspect. Three people were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown.

Police said someone called 911 at around 10:35 a.m. Officers went into one of the apartments at the 3100 block of Buford Highway and found four people with gunshot wounds.

Police said there was some kind of party at the apartment the night before, but did not confirm if it was related to the shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw multiple Brookhaven Police Department cars at around noon.

