Police release excerpt of 911 call from deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting at Northside Hospital

The Atlanta Police Department on Friday released an excerpt from a 911 call related to the deadly shooting in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday that killed one woman and injured four others at Northside Medical Midtown.

In the excerpt, the caller, an employee, tells the dispatcher that they could hear "gunshots in the hall." They also relay to the dispatcher that a fellow employee possibly seeing someone on the floor by the elevator.

"There were several shots that we heard," the caller can be heard telling the dispatcher. "[The staff] took cover. We have a bunch of employees and patients in the building."

The excerpt lasts one minute and 28 seconds.

Police say Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of the medical practice. Authorities swarmed Midtown shortly after noon Wednesday in search of the shooter. Patterson, 24, was captured hours later in neighboring Cobb County near the Braves' stadium after several residents there called 911 to report seeing someone who matched his description.

Deion Patterson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She left behind a husband and two young children. According to arrest warrants released Thursday, Patterson used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot St. Pierre. He also shot Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel’s abdomen, the documents state. Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the abdomen; and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the records show.

Amy St. Pierre

Patterson waived his first court appearance Thursday. He has been charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Patterson is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.