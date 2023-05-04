Midtown Hospital Shooting Timeline: Atlanta's manhunt for active shooter ends

Atlanta Police arrested Deion Patterson, the 24-year-old gunman who they say opened fire at Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital Wednesday night. Here is a full timeline of the events that led to his arrest and booking into the Fulton County Jail (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Atlanta Police releases booking information for Patterson.

He has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

10:10 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms Pierre was an employee.

"CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," a spokesperson says in a statement sent to FOX 5.

9:25 p.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiners' Office identifies the deceased victim as 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre of Atlanta.

8:47 p.m.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is joined by APD Chief Schierbaum and Cobb County Police Chief VanHoozer for a press conference to brief the search for Patterson and his arrest.

8:40 p.m.

Police arrive at APD Headquarters to walk Patterson in for questioning.

8 p.m.

Cobb County Police captures Patterson at the Waterford Place condominiums near Truist Park.

6 p.m.

Two surviving victims of the shooting make it out of surgery and begin recovering in the intensive care unit.

Cobb County Police say images of the suspect and the carjacked vehicle were captured by the Department of Transportation camera around 12:30 p.m., but they didn't see the images until around 2:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Cobb County Police determines earlier reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Galleria Parkway were a false alarm.

3:49 p.m.

Cobb County Police tweets they are searching for the suspect near Truist Park after reports that he may be in the area.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says the suspect's mother was with him when the shooting began. She is reportedly cooperating with police.

3 p.m.

Atlanta Public Schools release students after police clear the area. Law enforcement officers were dispatched at every school to ensure a safe dismissal.

"Because of the late release, please expect transportation delays today. For students who may not be returned home (blocked street, etc.), they will be returned to school and supervised until they are picked up," a spokesperson tells FOX 5.

1:59 p.m.

Northside Hospital tweeted it would be closed on May 4 to comply with law enforcement.

12:37 p.m.

Atlanta Police Department tweets it is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

"Please shelter in place, or stay out the area," the department tweets.

A large presence of police and S.W.A.T. in the area followed.