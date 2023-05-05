First of 4 victims of Midtown Atlanta shooting at Northside Hospital returns home

The first of four hospitalized victims from Wednesday’s Midtown Atlanta shooting has now been released from the hospital. Hospital officials are optimistic the other three will also recover.

"Good news, everybody is doing very well," said Dr. Robert Jansen, Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff at Grady Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, one of the women shot during the Midtown shooting was released from the hospital. Three others are still being treated. For the woman who got out, Dr. Jansen says her road to recovery is just beginning.

"The trauma from a gunshot wound is not just physical, it's psychological and emotional," he said. "I don't think you can underestimate that impact. She's had a hard time adjusting."

For the three who are still hospitalized, two remain in the intensive care unit after successful surgeries Thursday. The condition of the last woman has improved, and she was moved out of the ICU.

"Unfortunately, when you have this type of trauma, it doesn't always go this well, but our staff has done a great job," Dr. Jansen said.

While the hospital is not identifying the patients they are treating, court records are. They are identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger.

Grady Memorial teams have been working around the clock on the Midtown shooting victims, and they are happy to see the improvement.

"Every time someone gets better, it's a testament to their work and every time something doesn't go well, it's devastating," Dr. Jansen said. "Fortunately, in this circumstance, things thus far are going very well."

Dr. Jansen says all the victims know what happened and are expressing gratitude for the care they are getting.

Hospital officials say it is unclear when the other three victims will get out.