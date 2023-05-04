Atlanta shooting: Fatal victim's family releases statement, photo

article

The family of the 38-year-old woman who was killed on Wednesday during a shooting in Midtown Atlanta has released a statement and a photo of Amy St. Pierre.

The statement reads:

"Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the 'best of the best'. An Emory honors graduate and Georgia State MBA, Amy traveled the world with curiosity and courage. She was driven by compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality, and in her everyday life. Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself. Generous supporter of worthy causes, she was the social conscience of our family.

Loving wife and mother of two, middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter, she was truly our pride and joy.

Amy’s friends are the best reflection of the person she was. Their outpouring of tears, love and support are beyond measure.

She will be missed but never, ever forgotten.

At this time, we ask for privacy, and will be making no further comment."

The other victims have been identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.

Deion Patterson, 24, has been arrested for the shooting that happened in Northside Hospital's building on Peachtree Street NW shortly after noon.



